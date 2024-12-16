Xometry’s (XMTR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Xometry

XMTR traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,381.45. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Xometry by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.