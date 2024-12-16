Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 12,382 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $8,153,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.38 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.14%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

