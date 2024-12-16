Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 73,402 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 82,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 180,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

In related news, insider Hyong Kim sold 22,460 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $247,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,762.10. This trade represents a 4.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,543,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,813,323. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,875,008. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALHC opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

