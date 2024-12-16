Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,010 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 61.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 235.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $120.48 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.