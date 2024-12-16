Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $473,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

