YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 39313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.09 million during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.