Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 381,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 960% from the average session volume of 35,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

