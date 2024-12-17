3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 799,157 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 3,140.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 508,951 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 525,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 403,175 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1,844.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 359,817 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

