51,497 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at about $1,699,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth about $150,194,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,373,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,695,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

