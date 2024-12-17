abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 84.5 %

Shares of LON API opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Tuesday. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 63 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.85. The company has a market capitalization of £35.83 million, a P/E ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £78,441.12 ($99,519.31). 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

