Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 526116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

