Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,634,000 after buying an additional 112,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,045,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $131.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

