Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director David Levenson Purchases 62,000 Shares of Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) Director David Levenson bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,900.00.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
Shares of AQN opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
