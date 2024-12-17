Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,623 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

