Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV) Insider David Robinson Buys 1,922 Shares

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider David Robinson bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.31 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,815.82 ($12,621.54).

David Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amotiv alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, David Robinson purchased 1,798 shares of Amotiv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.35 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of A$18,609.30 ($11,853.06).

Amotiv Stock Performance

Amotiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

Receive News & Ratings for Amotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.