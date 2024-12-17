Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $47.69

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,116.78. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,751,697.63. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after buying an additional 506,845 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 505,481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 437,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,178,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

