Analysts Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Target Price at $531.00

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $531.00.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

TDY opened at $475.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.25. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,025 shares of company stock valued at $25,347,399. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

