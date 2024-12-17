Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

AR opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.50 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

