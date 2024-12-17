Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Appen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Appen has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.18.

About Appen

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

