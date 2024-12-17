AppTech Payments Corp. Announces $5 Million Common Equity Raise and Board Member Changes**

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCXW) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that it has entered into significant agreements with AFIOS Partners, leading to a $5 million common equity raise and notable adjustments in its Board of Directors.

Get alerts:

As detailed in the filings, AFIOS Partners, an investment entity involved with AppTech since 2015, has invested $5 million in the Company’s common stock. The transaction also includes the addition of Albert L. Lord, Thomas J. Kozlowski Jr., and Calvin D. Walsh to the Board of Directors, while prior board members Christopher Williams, Michael O’Neal, William Huff, and Mengyin H. Liang – also known as Roz Huang – have resigned from their positions.

The initial $5 million investment by AFIOS comes at a timely juncture, with the Company already receiving $2.5 million of the committed capital. AFIOS is anticipated to acquire approximately 5.2 million shares at an average price of $0.96 per share, in addition to around 13 million warrants to procure common shares at prices ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. The full exercise of these warrants could potentially bring in up to $14 million in fresh common equity for AppTech.

Luke D’Angelo, Chairman of AppTech, expressed gratitude for the outgoing board members and highlighted a shared enthusiasm for future collaboration with the new AFIOS partners, underlining the commitment towards value creation for both the short and long term.

The Company’s Form 8-K filing, lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission, provides a comprehensive overview of the directorial changes, agreements, and transaction specifics.

AppTech Payments Corp., known for providing digital financial services across various sectors, brings forth scalable cloud-based platforms and patented technology solutions. More details about AppTech’s offerings and partnerships can be found on their website.

Cautionary statements have also been made regarding forward-looking information contained within the press release, emphasizing the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such projections. The Company has clarified that actual results may differ markedly from these forecasts due to a variety of external factors.

For further information or queries, individuals can reach out to AppTech Payments Corp. via phone at 760-707-5959 or email at [email protected].

This marks a pivotal development for AppTech Payments Corp., indicating a strategic financial boost and a reshuffling of its leadership structure towards future growth and innovation in the digital financial services sector.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AppTech Payments’s 8K filing here.

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Read More