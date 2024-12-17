Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 61,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 886,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,346. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.