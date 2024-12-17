ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ATS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ATS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ATS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

