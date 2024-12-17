Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.12 ($3.19) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.84). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 227.37 ($2.88), with a volume of 94,546 shares traded.

Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.12. The company has a market cap of £172.46 million, a P/E ratio of 324.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Aurora Investment Trust alerts:

Aurora Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.57%.

Insider Activity at Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Lucy Walker acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,735 ($13,619.64). 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.