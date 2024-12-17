Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.12 ($3.19) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.84). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 227.37 ($2.88), with a volume of 94,546 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.12. The company has a market cap of £172.46 million, a P/E ratio of 324.82 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.57%.
Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.
