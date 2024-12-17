Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 121,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 813% from the average daily volume of 13,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avidian Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

Further Reading

