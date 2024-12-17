Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Avolta stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Avolta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.25.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

