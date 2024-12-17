B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day moving average is $187.60. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $143.96 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

