B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.20.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $542.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.19 and a 200-day moving average of $551.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $580.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

