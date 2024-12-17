B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Capital Southwest by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,152,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 92,936 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 146.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 387,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230,513 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 328,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.46%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

