B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,324 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

