Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 1,009,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BBAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 989,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,938. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

