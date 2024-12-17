Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.67% of LiveRamp worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after purchasing an additional 916,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LiveRamp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 161,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,214,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.6 %

RAMP opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.20 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

