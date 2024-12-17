Barclays PLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPBD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Upbound Group by 268.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

