Barclays PLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 31.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 175.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $913.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $881.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.13. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $663.47 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

