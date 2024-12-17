Barclays PLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,927 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,946,000 after buying an additional 490,718 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 465.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 264,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 601,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 166,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,430,000 after acquiring an additional 134,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,664.24. The trade was a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock worth $2,782,548 over the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

