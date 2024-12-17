Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMUF

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

(Get Free Report)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.