Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Purchases 817 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 817 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $366.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,830.83. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,424,231.07. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 516 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $738.70 per share, for a total transaction of $381,169.20.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 444 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.85 per share, with a total value of $99,389.40.

On Monday, December 2nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,735 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.61 per share, with a total value of $500,738.35.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.24. 6,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $244.27. The company has a market cap of $537.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

