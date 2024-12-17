Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Purchases 817 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 817 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $366.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,830.83. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,424,231.07. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 516 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $738.70 per share, for a total transaction of $381,169.20.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 444 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.85 per share, with a total value of $99,389.40.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,735 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.61 per share, with a total value of $500,738.35.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.
- On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.
Biglari Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Biglari stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.24. 6,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $244.27. The company has a market cap of $537.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BH
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.