Bionomics Limited Receives Court Approval for Re-Domiciliation to the U.S.

Bionomics Limited, an Australian corporation, has recently obtained a significant milestone in its re-domiciliation process. The company, together with Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc., a Delaware corporation, has successfully entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement to transition from Australia to the U.S. State of Delaware under a Scheme of Arrangement. This move will lead to Bionomics becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neuphoria.

Following the approval of the Scheme by Bionomics’ shareholders, the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia, issued orders on December 16, 2024, endorsing the Scheme. Subsequently, the Scheme was lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, marking its legal effectiveness.

Bionomics’ American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are set to continue trading on Nasdaq until the Scheme’s implementation date on December 23, 2024 (New York time). Additionally, Neuphoria’s shares are anticipated to debut on Nasdaq under the symbol “NEUP” starting December 24, 2024, or shortly thereafter.

Bionomics Limited has released a press release on December 16, 2024, providing more details on the approved re-domiciliation and the Scheme process. Shareholders who hold shares as of the record date for the Scheme on December 17, 2024, will be entitled to receive the Scheme consideration outlined in the Scheme Booklet.

For further information related to this development, interested parties can contact Rajeev Chandra, Kevin Gardner, or Chris Calabrese using the provided contact details.

Bionomics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing innovative allosteric ion channel modulators for the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders with high unmet medical needs. The company’s lead drug candidate, BNC210, targets Social Anxiety Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Bionomics also collaborates with Merck & Co., Inc. on two drugs for cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other CNS conditions.

The announcement is accompanied by cautionary statements by Bionomics, emphasizing the forward-looking nature of certain statements and the associated risks and uncertainties. Interested individuals can access additional information regarding risks and other factors in Bionomics’ filings with the SEC.

Lastly, Bionomics clarifies that this press release is not an offer for securities, specifically in relation to Neuphoria shares, underscoring that these securities are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. The transference of Neuphoria shares should comply with the appropriate regulations regarding securities trading.

