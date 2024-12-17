BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 3,465,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,962,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

