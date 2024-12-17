Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in November

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,437.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.
Brenntag Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Chipotle vs. CAVA: Growth or Value—Which Stock Wins for 2025?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Costco’s Rally May Continue Into 2025
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Growth Stocks to Grab for Less Than $100
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.