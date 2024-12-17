BriaCell Therapeutics Closes $5.5 Million Public OfferingPhiladelphia & Vancouver, British Columbia – December 13, 2024 – BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) completed its underwritten public offering as announced earlier. Th

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BriaCell Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading