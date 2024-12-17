Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Price Target at C$5.61

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE:SDE opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.36.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of C$60.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

