Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of BCUCF opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $105.25.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

