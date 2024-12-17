Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of BCUCF opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $105.25.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
