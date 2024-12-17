Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells $103,400.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) Director Craig Leavitt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,987.12. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.53. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 296.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

