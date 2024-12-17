Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

