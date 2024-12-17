Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 50,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 96,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,084. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

