Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in November

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,069,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.65. 215,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,864. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.