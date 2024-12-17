Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in November

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,069,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.65. 215,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,864. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.