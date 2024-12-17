CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Critical Review

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaSys and Cass Information Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $190.07 million 3.13 $30.06 million $1.66 26.39

Analyst Ratings

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CannaSys and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Cass Information Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 11.52% 9.92% 0.99%

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats CannaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

