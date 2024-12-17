Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Lowered to Underperform Rating by ATB Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.00. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.40. 933,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$20.50. The firm has a market cap of C$373.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.70.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.