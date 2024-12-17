Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Lowered to Underperform Rating by ATB Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.00. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.
Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.40. 933,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$20.50. The firm has a market cap of C$373.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.70.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.