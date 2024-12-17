CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $3,934,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000.

KMX stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

