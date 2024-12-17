Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 62.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2,083.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 367,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 33,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,164. The firm has a market cap of $467.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
